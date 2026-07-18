Capstone Capital Management Ltd Invests $1.02 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,556 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 149.2% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 10,111 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $346.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.71 and a twelve month high of $408.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $2.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.98 billion. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,415 shares of company stock worth $7,672,279. 11.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on Alphabet from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $430.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $414.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Article Title

Wall Street remains broadly bullish on Alphabet, with multiple reports citing strong cloud growth, AI-driven momentum in Search and YouTube, and price targets still above current trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Article Title

Analysts say Alphabet could post a strong Q2, helped by Google Cloud strength and the value of its Anthropic stake, which may support upside if earnings beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Article Title

Investors are also positioning for Alphabet’s upcoming earnings report, with options traders expecting a sizable move, indicating that the stock may stay volatile into the release. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Article Title

Bloomberg-reported delays to Gemini 3.5 Pro have sparked fears that Google is lagging in AI, with concerns that the model’s coding performance fell short of internal goals. Negative Sentiment: Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Article Title

Alphabet is facing added regulatory pressure after the EU ordered it to open Android and search data to rival AI companies, and a San Francisco order to remove “nudify” apps from app stores adds to the broader legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: Securities-fraud investigation headlines are creating an additional near-term overhang, even though these are still allegations and not a proven finding of wrongdoing. Article Title

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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