Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 504,624 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,072,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 504,624 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 1.33% of Brixmor Property Group worth $106,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Brixmor Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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