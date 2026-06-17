Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 9,911 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,794 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $138,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,026 shares of the company's stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 749 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,908 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $396.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.00 and a 12-month high of $556.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.57.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 295.93% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.45 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $593.00 to $534.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $540.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $506.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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