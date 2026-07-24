Capula Management Ltd Acquires 698,149 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Capula Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report) by 498.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 838,294 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 698,149 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.3% of Capula Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.58% of Liberty Broadband worth $42,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 4,476.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 234,824 shares of the company's stock worth $12,421,000 after buying an additional 229,693 shares in the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,366,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 429,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,505,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,044 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Broadband from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBRDK

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.65. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.94 and a 1 year high of $90.99.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company's primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Liberty Broadband, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Broadband wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Broadband currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here