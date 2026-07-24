Capula Management Ltd Buys Shares of 41,872 Life360, Inc. $LIF

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Life360 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIF. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. lifted its stake in Life360 by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 50,000 shares of the company's stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 26,028 shares during the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $21,720,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the fourth quarter worth $6,063,000. Milford Funds Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the 4th quarter worth about $9,604,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Life360 by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ:LIF opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.73. Life360, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $112.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIF shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Life360 from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 target price on Life360 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Life360 from $60.15 to $66.65 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Life360 from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $64.81.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $365,335.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 109,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,063,599.77. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Brit Morin sold 4,655 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $256,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,625. This trade represents a 15.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,006 shares of company stock worth $2,614,066. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360, Inc NASDAQ: LIF operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company's services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

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