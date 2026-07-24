Capula Management Ltd Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Capula Management Ltd raised its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,472 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,301,854 shares during the period. Kenvue makes up 0.3% of Capula Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capula Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Kenvue worth $38,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth $756,862,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 48,146,476 shares of the company's stock worth $830,527,000 after purchasing an additional 17,343,785 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Kenvue by 1,023.5% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 12,886,328 shares of the company's stock worth $222,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,328 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 1,116.8% in the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 10,950,999 shares of the company's stock worth $188,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050,999 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Kenvue during the fourth quarter valued at $162,193,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $18.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. Kenvue's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KVUE. Barclays upped their price target on Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kenvue from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kenvue to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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