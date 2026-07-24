Capula Management Ltd Has $1.68 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Capula Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 53,052 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,723,182 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $928,414,000 after buying an additional 297,790 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,001,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $104,880,000 after purchasing an additional 655,009 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,863,457 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $411,972,000 after purchasing an additional 533,639 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 71,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 251,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $13,190,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.03.

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Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of BAM opened at $45.76 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 49.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.5025 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is 130.52%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

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