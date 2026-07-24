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Capula Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Shopify logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Capula Management Ltd increased its Shopify stake by 176.6% in the first quarter, buying 21,830 additional shares to bring its total to 34,189 shares worth about $4.06 million.
  • Other institutional investors also boosted their positions, and 69.27% of Shopify’s stock is now owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors, underscoring continued institutional interest.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive: Shopify has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average price target of $157.86, though some firms recently trimmed targets or downgraded the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Shopify.

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 182,338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 526,114 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $84,689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Shopify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,892,833 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $948,569,000 after purchasing an additional 356,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Down 5.4%

Shopify stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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