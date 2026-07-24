Capula Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Capula Management Ltd raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 176.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,189 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Shopify were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 81,082 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 182,338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,028 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 213,583 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 526,114 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $84,689,000 after purchasing an additional 59,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Shopify by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,892,833 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $948,569,000 after purchasing an additional 356,008 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Shopify from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Shopify from $166.00 to $144.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Key Headlines Impacting Shopify

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Shopify Stock Down 5.4%

Shopify stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.19. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.00 and a twelve month high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $145.34 billion, a PE ratio of 110.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Shopify Profile

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

Further Reading

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