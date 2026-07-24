Capula Management Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LTH. Militia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $4,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Life Time Group by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 111,104 shares during the last quarter. Phillip James Consulting Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,492 shares of the company's stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,090,037 shares of the company's stock worth $217,929,000 after buying an additional 1,068,208 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Life Time Group news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,749 shares of Life Time Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $157,040,423.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,242,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $510,985,369.18. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $23,506,219.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,431,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,485,646.38. This represents a 23.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 27,943,861 shares of company stock worth $857,228,555 in the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Time Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:LTH opened at $42.00 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.14 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LTH. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $45.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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