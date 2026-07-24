Capula Management Ltd Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,267 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Samsara by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE IOT opened at $31.58 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. Samsara had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Samsara to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Samsara

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Bicket sold 245,925 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $9,042,662.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,456,380. The trade was a 72.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 244,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $9,001,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 94,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,380. This trade represents a 72.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 4,464,637 shares of company stock valued at $144,511,167 over the last 90 days. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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