Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Lennar Corporation $LEN

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,050 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,349,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in Lennar by 86.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,523,594 shares of the construction company's stock worth $279,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,068 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,127,225 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,247 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 1,963,373 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $201,835,000 after purchasing an additional 934,856 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $95,941,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 601,468 shares of the construction company's stock worth $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company's stock.

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Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $82.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lennar Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.82 and a 1-year high of $144.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Lennar had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 4.93%.The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Corporation will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lennar's payout ratio is 31.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Lennar from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Lennar from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore raised their target price on Lennar from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lennar from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $92.80.

View Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation NYSE: LEN is a U.S.-based homebuilder and real estate company that designs, constructs and sells residential housing. The company offers a range of product types including single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums, serving buyers from entry-level and first-time purchasers to move-up, active-adult and luxury segments. Lennar also develops master-planned communities and manages land acquisition and entitlement activities that support its homebuilding operations.

In addition to home construction and sales, Lennar provides a suite of ancillary services intended to streamline the purchase process and capture additional value.

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