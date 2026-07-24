Capula Management Ltd Purchases 18,679 Shares of CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Capula Management Ltd increased its position in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,804 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in CoreWeave were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CoreWeave alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreWeave by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CoreWeave by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CoreWeave stock opened at $81.10 on Friday. CoreWeave Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $153.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 7.17.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm's revenue was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CoreWeave from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoreWeave has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $136.25.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWV

Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total transaction of $40,886,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 986,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $106,349,012.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 17,070,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,943,238 in the last three months. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreWeave Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CoreWeave, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CoreWeave wasn't on the list.

While CoreWeave currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here