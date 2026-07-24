Capula Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report) by 388.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,109 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 167,080 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,798 shares of the company's stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 18.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 80,872 shares of the company's stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Liberty Global by 76,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,425,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,059,000 after acquiring an additional 832,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company's stock.

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Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.89. Liberty Global Ltd has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 109.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LBTYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Liberty Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Liberty Global from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 55,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 53,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at $621,729.04. This represents a 50.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global NASDAQ: LBTYK is a leading international telecommunications and television company, headquartered in London. Established in 2005 through the merger of UGC Europe and Liberty Media International, the company has grown into one of the largest broadband and video service providers outside North America. Liberty Global focuses on delivering high-speed internet, digital video, mobile telephony and fixed-line communications to residential and business customers.

The company's core services include ultra‐fast broadband, pay television, voice services and mobile offerings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK - Free Report).

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