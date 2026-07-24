Capula Management Ltd Reduces Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Capula Management Ltd trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 30,261 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd's holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.7%

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $271.95 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.20 and a fifty-two week high of $300.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of -0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.88.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cheniere Energy's payout ratio is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.47.

Read Our Latest Report on LNG

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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