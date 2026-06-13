Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 901.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,961,979 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.2% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V. owned approximately 0.33% of Home Depot worth $1,132,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of HD stock opened at $328.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm's 50-day moving average is $322.44 and its 200-day moving average is $347.04. The stock has a market cap of $327.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.10 and a 52-week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. Home Depot's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

View Our Latest Report on HD

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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