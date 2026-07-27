Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Purchases 2,268 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035,991 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $784,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial set a $478.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.43.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.22 and a 12 month high of $584.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $512.60 and its 200 day moving average is $341.53. The company has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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