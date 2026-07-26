Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,901 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Cardinal Health worth $40,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 18,164 shares of the company's stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $7,182,000. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,574,000. Finally, Belleair Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $227.96 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $243.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.43.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.5158 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $251.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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