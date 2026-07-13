Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,668 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.07% of Cardinal Health worth $36,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the company's stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CAH. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.1%

CAH stock opened at $235.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.75 and a fifty-two week high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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