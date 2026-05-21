Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,333 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC's holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR now owns 513 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,951 shares of the company's stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company's stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts: Sign Up

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $199.32 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.75 and a 1 year high of $233.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.68.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The company had revenue of $60.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.5158 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health's payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $215.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $232.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cardinal Health

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cardinal Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardinal Health wasn't on the list.

While Cardinal Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here