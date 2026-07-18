Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH Stock Holdings Lifted by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) by 301.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,154 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 84,997 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 3.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates' holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $23,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company's stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.1%

CAH opened at $228.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.76. The company has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.75 and a 12-month high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 92.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CAH. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Cardinal Health from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Evercore decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Cardinal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $249.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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