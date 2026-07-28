Go Pro
→ Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. $CDNL Position Lifted by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Cardinal Infrastructure Group logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Engle Capital Management increased its Cardinal Infrastructure Group stake by 142.7% in the first quarter, acquiring 187,000 additional shares for a total of 318,000 shares valued at approximately $12.6 million.
  • Several other institutional investors recently built positions, while COO Benjamin Wood purchased 20,000 shares at $51.30 each. Insiders collectively own 61.7% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the stock has a consensus “Hold” rating and a $59.33 target price, despite price-target increases from Stifel and Oppenheimer. Cardinal reported quarterly revenue of $418.92 million and EPS of $1.98.
  • Interested in Cardinal Infrastructure Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Engle Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNL - Free Report) by 142.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Infrastructure Group makes up about 4.3% of Engle Capital Management L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Engle Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.74% of Cardinal Infrastructure Group worth $12,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,082,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,865,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 693,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,483,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,992,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Infrastructure Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,612,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Infrastructure Group

In other news, COO Benjamin Wood acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,026,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 61.70% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Cardinal Infrastructure Group from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cardinal Infrastructure Group from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cardinal Infrastructure Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Cardinal Infrastructure Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDNL

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNL opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 275.04.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $418.92 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Infrastructure Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

We provide a comprehensive suite of infrastructure services to the residential, commercial, industrial, municipal, and state infrastructure markets. Our operations leverage a large highly skilled workforce and a fleet of specialized equipment to deliver wet utility installations (water, sewer, and stormwater systems), as well as grading, site clearing, erosion control, drilling and blasting, paving, and other related site services. We are becoming the platform of choice for a diverse array of infrastructure construction projects in our target geographies that require high-level technical expertise and sophistication.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cardinal Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:CDNL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cardinal Infrastructure Group Right Now?

Before you consider Cardinal Infrastructure Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cardinal Infrastructure Group wasn't on the list.

While Cardinal Infrastructure Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
tc pixel
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
The invention Elon called the greatest in history
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
Tech Is Slipping. These 3 Defense Stocks Are Soaring On Earnings.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines