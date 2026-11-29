Portolan Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,215 shares of the company's stock after selling 264,590 shares during the quarter. CareDx comprises approximately 1.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of CareDx worth $27,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Nykredit A S purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 11,955.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CareDx news, Director Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 5,285 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $395,159.45. Following the sale, the director owned 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.79. This represents a 13.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 2,097 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $166,271.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 199,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,790,365.63. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 83,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,506 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of CareDx from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Research raised CareDx from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $99.00 price objective on CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded CareDx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.33.

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CareDx Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. CareDx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $139.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. CareDx had a net margin of 25.86% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company's revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that CareDx, Inc. will post 1.00 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc. is a transplant-focused diagnostics and digital health company. It develops and provides testing and services intended to help clinicians assess transplant recipients before and after transplantation, including tests that support organ matching and monitor for signs of rejection. Its products include AlloSure, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to monitor transplanted organs, and AlloMap, a gene-expression test used in heart transplant care. CareDx also offers transplant-related patient support and digital tools for healthcare providers and patients.

See Also

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