CarGurus, Inc. $CARG Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,588 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,224 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in CarGurus were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,636,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,773,000 after buying an additional 594,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,437 shares of the company's stock worth $80,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company's stock worth $76,322,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,958,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CarGurus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,914,925 shares of the company's stock worth $64,093,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CARG traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.18. The company's stock had a trading volume of 925,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. CarGurus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,824 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $133,954.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 233,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,167,104.38. This trade represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $127,399.98. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 88,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,185,720.70. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,559 shares of company stock valued at $841,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CARG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of CarGurus to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARG

CarGurus Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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