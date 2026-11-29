PointState Capital LP lowered its holdings in Caris Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAI - Free Report) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,846 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,652,989 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP owned 0.06% of Caris Life Sciences worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caris Life Sciences by 36.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $3,754,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caris Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Caris Life Sciences by 2,348.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 598,712 shares of the company's stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 574,261 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Caris Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $848,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caris Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caris Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAI

Caris Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAI opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Caris Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business's 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.51.

Caris Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $275.36 million during the quarter. Caris Life Sciences had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Caris Life Sciences, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caris Life Sciences

In other news, President David Spetzler sold 119,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,951,689.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 1,182,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,287,885.96. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Brian J. Brille sold 400,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $12,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 230,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,089.99. The trade was a 63.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,004,712 shares of company stock valued at $27,205,419 in the last 90 days. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caris Life Sciences Profile

Caris Life Sciences is a molecular science and precision medicine company focused on cancer. It provides molecular profiling services that analyze tumor biology to help physicians better understand a patient's cancer and inform treatment decisions. The company's testing uses genomic and other molecular data from tumor samples, and its services include profiling intended to support treatment selection and clinical trial research. Caris also applies data analytics and artificial intelligence to its molecular information to advance cancer research and precision medicine.

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