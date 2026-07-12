Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,466 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.35% of Carlisle Companies worth $46,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,090,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $668,616,000 after buying an additional 134,241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $346,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 967,640 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $309,509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,139 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 646,162 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $206,681,000 after purchasing an additional 109,410 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 444,603 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $134,619,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE CSL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.26. 811,575 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $293.43 and a fifty-two week high of $435.92. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $350.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm's revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $402.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carlisle Companies

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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