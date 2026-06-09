Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,311 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Carlisle Companies worth $27,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,621 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 113 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 169 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Truist Financial upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research raised Carlisle Companies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $405.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 2.3%

CSL stock opened at $338.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.30. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.43 and a 52 week high of $435.92.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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