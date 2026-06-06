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Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Carlisle Companies logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Carlisle Companies by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, selling 22,962 shares and ending with 176,257 shares valued at about $56.4 million.
  • Carlisle reported Q1 earnings of $3.63 per share, topping estimates, but revenue came in below expectations at $1.05 billion and declined 4% year over year.
  • The company paid a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share and now offers an annualized yield of 1.3%; meanwhile, analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average price target of $405.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies.

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,257 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 22,962 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.42% of Carlisle Companies worth $56,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,163 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $346,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 849,501 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $279,452,000 after acquiring an additional 423,141 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 646,162 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $206,681,000 after acquiring an additional 109,410 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 947.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 499,341 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $164,263,000 after acquiring an additional 451,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 444,390 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $142,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,613 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $346.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $293.43 and a 52-week high of $435.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $345.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.71.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 14.57%.The business's revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $402.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $405.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSL

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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