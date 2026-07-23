Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,620 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $40,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,256,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10,568.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 389,198 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $124,489,000 after acquiring an additional 385,550 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,543,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,660 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $397,561,000 after acquiring an additional 251,614 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $399.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.5%

CSL stock opened at $327.36 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.43 and a 12 month high of $435.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Carlisle Companies's payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company's operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carlisle Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carlisle Companies wasn't on the list.

While Carlisle Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here