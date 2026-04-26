Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for 1.2% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,760,608 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,913,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,956 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $584,494,000 after buying an additional 299,698 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,455,982 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $460,579,000 after buying an additional 186,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,451,537 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $326,716,000 after buying an additional 48,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 31.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,617,228 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $215,530,000 after buying an additional 383,198 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $124.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.56. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Trending Headlines about Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: Apollo is reported to be nearing a roughly $1.6 billion deal to buy the auto‑interiors business of France’s Forvia, a transaction that would expand its industrial/private‑equity platform and could add fee‑earning and realization opportunities. Reuters: Apollo nears $1.6 bln deal for Forvia unit

Apollo is reported to be nearing a roughly $1.6 billion deal to buy the auto‑interiors business of France’s Forvia, a transaction that would expand its industrial/private‑equity platform and could add fee‑earning and realization opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Apollo Funds announced an agreement to acquire a 40% interest in Pembina Gas Infrastructure — a strategic infrastructure stake that increases exposure to stable, fee‑style cash flows and supports growth in midstream gas processing. This type of investment typically strengthens recurring management fees and long‑term cash generation. GlobeNewswire: Apollo to acquire 40% interest in Pembina

Apollo Funds announced an agreement to acquire a 40% interest in Pembina Gas Infrastructure — a strategic infrastructure stake that increases exposure to stable, fee‑style cash flows and supports growth in midstream gas processing. This type of investment typically strengthens recurring management fees and long‑term cash generation. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Rosen, Hagens Berman, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter, Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, and others) have circulated notices about a securities class action against Apollo covering purchases from May 10, 2021 to Feb 21, 2026 and are soliciting lead‑plaintiffs ahead of a May 1, 2026 deadline. Some filings reference investigative reports alleging undisclosed payments (reports have cited issues around concealed Epstein‑related payments), raising potential liability, management‑accountability claims, and settlement risk — a meaningful short‑term overhang for the stock. GlobeNewswire/Hagens Berman: Investor alert on Apollo securities class action

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $149.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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