Carmel Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,865 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. Qualcomm accounts for approximately 2.3% of Carmel Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carmel Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $158.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 11.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $148.85 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $158.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.03%.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here