Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 10,246 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Oracle were worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,137,126 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $5,874,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826,299 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in Oracle by 882.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,991,010 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $972,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 1,605.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,976,441 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $775,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743,314 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $405.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.67. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Article Title

Oracle’s record AI backlog, stronger fiscal 2027 outlook, and expanding cloud businesses are being highlighted as reasons long-term investors may want to hold the stock despite the recent selloff. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Article Title

Bernstein reiterated support for Oracle, and several articles point to Oracle’s massive cloud backlog and AI-related demand as evidence that the company still has meaningful growth potential. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Article Title

Oracle announced new partnerships and innovation initiatives, including IMSA Labs and a racing-focused cloud studio, which expand its cloud ecosystem but are not yet material enough to move the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

S&P Global cut Oracle’s credit rating closer to junk, reinforcing worries about the company’s large debt burden and financing needs for its AI infrastructure buildout. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests Oracle may be facing concentration risk in its backlog and investor concern over the scale of spending required to support AI growth, which is keeping pressure on the shares. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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