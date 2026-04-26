Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $112.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,357 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 2.1% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $112,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $5,022,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,465,945. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 124,186 shares of company stock valued at $27,826,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $263.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.85 and a fifty-two week high of $264.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Trending Headlines about Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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