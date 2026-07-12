Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,867 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,543 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,909,180 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $7,287,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,483,440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,647,602,000 after buying an additional 541,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,328,324 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,628,638,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,840,109 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,438,699,000 after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $1,050,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EMR traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,216. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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