Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $8.54 Million Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 6,385.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,225 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 121,325 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 968 shares of the company's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOOD

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 481,396 shares in the company, valued at $40,283,217.28. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 375,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $43,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 375,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,563,750. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 659,112 shares valued at $68,741,158. 14.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $111.97 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Key Robinhood Markets News

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Robinhood Markets (HOOD) to $124 from $95, which signals improved upside expectations even though the firm kept an equal-weight rating. Positive Sentiment: Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook.

Barclays also turned more bullish earlier in the week, lifting its target to $122 and maintaining an overweight rating, reinforcing analyst confidence in HOOD’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Article: HOOD Stock Drops Despite Price Target Hike — Robinhood Chain Beats ARB, HYPE, NEAR In DEX Trading

Robinhood Chain is drawing major attention after quickly climbing into the top tier of blockchains by 24-hour DEX volume, with articles highlighting surging activity, meme-coin trading, and broader crypto engagement that could boost Robinhood’s platform relevance. Positive Sentiment: CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Article: Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev Says 'Only 62% of Americans' Exposed to Stocks: 'I'd Like to Get That to 100'

CEO Vlad Tenev’s comments about expanding stock ownership and broadening access to investing keep the long-term growth story in focus, especially as Robinhood adds new products and markets. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information.

Several reports note Robinhood remains heavily followed by investors and analysts, but these are more confirmation of elevated attention than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including sales by a Robinhood director and ongoing ARK Invest trimming of HOOD shares, may be weighing on sentiment even though some trades were pre-planned under Rule 10b5-1.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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