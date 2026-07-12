Carnegie Investment Counsel Purchases New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 323,249 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $30,477,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 320 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 327 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $121.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.7%

DECK traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.06. 1,754,880 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,081. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $126.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2027 guidance at 7.300-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation is a global designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company's product portfolio includes well‐known brands such as UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk and Koolaburra by UGG, spanning a range of lifestyle, performance and outdoor categories. Deckers leverages a blend of proprietary manufacturing, strategic brand storytelling and direct‐to‐consumer retail to serve both fashion‐focused and performance‐oriented customers.

Founded in 1973 by Doug Otto and Karl F.

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