Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 11,861 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.2% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Broadcom were worth $110,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $17,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 139,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $43,172,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 241,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $74,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.33, for a total transaction of $10,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 194,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,254,935.37. This trade represents a 11.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at $12,072,413.88. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,644 shares of company stock worth $24,016,214. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $394.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.00 and a twelve month high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $403.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 43.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Broadcom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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