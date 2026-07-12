Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited $CB

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.0% of Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Chubb were worth $50,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total transaction of $7,394,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Chubb from $318.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $387.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $358.81.

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Chubb Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE CB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $347.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.91 and a 200 day moving average of $324.50. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $264.10 and a 1-year high of $365.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb's previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Chubb's payout ratio is 14.41%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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