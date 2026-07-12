Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 3,176 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,572 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 12.1% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $8.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.20. The company had a trading volume of 425,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,513. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.60 and a 12 month high of $714.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $484.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 9.36%.The company's revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.70 EPS. Ulta Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.360-28.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 28.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 383 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $182,246.72. Following the sale, the director owned 2,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,143,919.36. This trade represents a 13.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $712.00 to $647.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $799.00 to $731.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital restated a "hold" rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $810.00 to $735.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc NASDAQ: ULTA is a U.S.-based specialty retailer and beauty services provider focused on cosmetics, fragrance, skin care, hair care, bath and body, and beauty tools. The company operates a dual-format business that combines brick-and-mortar retail stores with an e-commerce platform, offering a broad assortment of national, prestige and mass-market brands alongside its own private-label products. In many locations Ulta also provides full-service salon treatments, positioning the company as a one-stop destination for product discovery and in-store services.

The retailer's product mix spans color cosmetics, haircare and styling products, skin and body care, fragrance, and accessories, catering to a wide range of consumer preferences and price points.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ulta Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ulta Beauty wasn't on the list.

While Ulta Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here