Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 4,925 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,925 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, with a total value of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $434.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $223.70 and a 52 week high of $479.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.14 and a 200-day moving average of $374.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. CEO insider purchase filing

Multiple company insiders, including CEO Che-Chia Wei and several senior executives, bought TSM shares this week. Investors often view broad insider buying as a signal of management confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Article on TSMC market share and competitors

TSMC remains a dominant foundry, with about 73% global market share and deep exposure to AI leaders such as Nvidia, AMD, and Broadcom, reinforcing the view that it remains a core beneficiary of AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. TSMC photonic ramp article

Commentary around TSMC’s photonics roadmap and its central role in the AI buildout is keeping investors focused on long-term growth catalysts, especially if the company can ease future chip bottlenecks. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Prediction: TSMC Stock Is Going to Soar After July 16

TSMC is drawing heavy attention ahead of next week’s earnings report, with several bullish articles suggesting results could be a catalyst, but investors are still waiting for actual guidance and margins to confirm the next move. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Japan’s Rapidus wants to mass-produce 2 nm chips in 2027 are raising competitive concerns, because any credible new rival could pressure TSMC’s long-term pricing power and technology lead. A Potential New Rival Wants to Undercut TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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