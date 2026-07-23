Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,783 shares of the company's stock after selling 664,817 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Carnival were worth $8,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. Carnival's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Research raised Carnival from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.99.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

Further Reading

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