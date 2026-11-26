Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,933 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,142,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.18% of Carnival worth $58,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival by 50.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,717 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Carnival by 9.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 969,846 shares of the company's stock worth $23,800,000 after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Carnival by 60.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 78,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. AlphaGrep UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Carnival in the third quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival news, Director Helen Deeble sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $693,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 63,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,762,263.75. This represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carnival Price Performance

CCL opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 11.37%. Carnival's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.240 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays lowered their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carnival from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc is a global cruise company that operates cruise lines and provides ship-based vacations. Its brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Cunard, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, and P&O Cruises. The company's offerings include cruise itineraries, onboard accommodations, dining and entertainment, as well as shore excursions and other guest experiences. Its ships serve destinations across regions including the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Australia and Asia.

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