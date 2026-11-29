Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 88.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,696 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,471,049 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Carnival were worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 66.4% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 107.8% in the first quarter. Basecamp Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carnival by 22.7% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Carnival by 6.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the company's stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carnival by 116.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Helen Deeble sold 25,000 shares of Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $693,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 63,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,263.75. This trade represents a 28.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Carnival from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus reduced their target price on Carnival from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Carnival from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.16.

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Carnival Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of CCL opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.48. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Carnival has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.240-2.240 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. Carnival's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc is a global cruise company that sells vacation packages and operates cruise ships under a portfolio of brands. Its offerings include accommodations, dining, entertainment and activities on board, as well as shore excursions at destinations along its itineraries. Its brands include Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises and Cunard. Together, they serve travelers across regions including North America, Europe and Australia, with itineraries visiting destinations around the world.

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