Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Reduces Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 192 shares of the technology company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of IBM stock opened at $258.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $163.53 and a 12 month high of $269.28. The stock has a market cap of $240.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.54.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. International Business Machines's revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $249.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

