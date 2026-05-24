Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 417,559 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 48,685 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Carpenter Technology worth $131,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $136,215,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $106,683,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,501 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $190,951,000 after buying an additional 382,865 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 617,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $151,731,000 after buying an additional 325,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,277 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $113,669,000 after buying an additional 291,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company's stock.

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Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $434.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $413.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.73. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $219.58 and a 1 year high of $475.69.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $655.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Carpenter Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Insider Activity at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 11,815 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.36, for a total transaction of $5,214,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 18,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,096,307.84. This represents a 39.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.86, for a total transaction of $317,895.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $317,895. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 28,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,687 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Carpenter Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Carpenter Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead.

Zacks Research raised Carpenter Technology’s earnings estimates for several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting stronger profit momentum ahead. Positive Sentiment: Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Barron's article on Carpenter Technology

Barron’s published a bullish view titled “This Stock Will Melt Up,” arguing that earnings momentum, pricing power, and barriers to entry could support significant upside from here. Positive Sentiment: Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Zacks article on CRS performance vs peers

Carpenter Technology has outperformed many basic materials peers year to date, reinforcing the market’s view that its fundamentals are better than the sector average. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst revisions were mixed in the latest note set, with some near-term estimates nudged up and one Q4 2027 estimate trimmed, but the overall direction remained positive.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CRS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $453.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $441.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

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