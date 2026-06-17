Carret Asset Management LLC Sells 5,158 Shares of Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Carret Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,860 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,158 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up about 1.3% of Carret Asset Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Carret Asset Management LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $3,645,427,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 18.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lam Research by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,349,470 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,285,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,605 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Lam Research Stock Down 5.0%

LRCX stock opened at $369.34 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $87.75 and a 1-year high of $393.07. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $292.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.69, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is presently 19.62%.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $19,118,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 199,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,881,114. This represents a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,339 shares of company stock worth $27,680,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho set a $380.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lam Research from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $324.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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