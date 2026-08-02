Carriage Services, Inc. $CSV Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV - Free Report) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,293 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,120 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Carriage Services worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 597.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Carriage Services during the first quarter worth $3,753,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 59.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,425 shares of the company's stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 78,730 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 12.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 477,238 shares of the company's stock worth $21,829,000 after buying an additional 52,889 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 64.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,440 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carriage Services alerts: Sign Up

Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.39 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carriage Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carriage Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carriage Services wasn't on the list.

While Carriage Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here