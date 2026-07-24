Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,860 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,085 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Carrier Global worth $118,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carrier Global alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 449.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $73.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6%

CARR opened at $69.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.01 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 5.99%.The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carrier Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carrier Global wasn't on the list.

While Carrier Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here