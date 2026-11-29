Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,838 shares of the company's stock after selling 569,973 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Carrier Global were worth $12,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Downshift Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Downshift Financial LLC now owns 517 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2%

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $49.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is currently -43.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Carrier Global from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.27.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration products and services. Its offerings include systems for residential and commercial buildings, as well as refrigeration equipment for transporting and preserving temperature-sensitive goods. The company also provides building controls, digital tools and maintenance services designed to help customers manage indoor environments and improve energy efficiency. Carrier serves customers across international markets, including North America, Europe and other regions.

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