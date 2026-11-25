Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 811.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,206,429 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,854,596 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.39% of Carrier Global worth $175,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 53.5% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 26.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HORAN Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.6% in the second quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the company's stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Research lowered Carrier Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.2%

CARR opened at $52.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.26. Carrier Global Corporation has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Carrier Global had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 7.90%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Carrier Global's payout ratio is -43.24%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation develops and provides heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems, along with related building technologies. Its products and services serve residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as applications that require temperature-controlled transportation and storage. The company's offerings include heating and cooling equipment, building automation and energy-management solutions, and fire and security systems. Its portfolio includes brands such as Carrier, Bryant and Kidde, and it provides installation, maintenance and other services to support its equipment.

Further Reading

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