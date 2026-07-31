Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Lifted by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,128,546 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Amundi owned about 0.38% of Carrier Global worth $176,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 473 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 449.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Carrier Global from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $73.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $76.76. The business's fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.02 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.52%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

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